BI Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:

The role is responsible for the performance, integrity and security of the BI environment as well as the development of BI solutions for internal and external customers. The successful incumbent will design and document solutions and make appropriate recommendations that will positively impact operational effectiveness.

Minimum requirements:

Grade 12

Relevant 4 year qualification in IT/ Industrial Engineering/ Business or Data Analysis

IT experience in development and BI

3+ Years Visualization experience in any BI Analytical Tool

3+ Years data analysis experience

3+ years’ experience in database design or integration experience with SQL Server databases

Basic experience in C#

Extensive SQL query and update knowledge

Must have the ability to present BI solutions

COBIT (advantageous)

ITIL (advantageous)

Proven experience in Agile and Waterfall project methodologies and SDLC processes

Relevant experience working with IT teams

Solid understanding and exposure to business needs, preferably in varied industries

Exceptional facilitation, presentation and elicitation skills

Strong stakeholder engagement skills

Ability to document requirements with clarity

Innovative and critical thinking and creative problem solving skills

Desired Skills:

Technical Notion

Problem Solving

Communication Skills

Data Visualization

Attention to detail

Industry Knowledge

ITIL

