MEP Engineer/Building System Designer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Remote MEP Engineer/Building System Designer
Our client is a design and expediting firm with in-house Architects, Engineers, and expeditors
that specialize in obtaining all approvals and permits for NYC construction projects. They are seeking a
detailed-oriented, experienced, highly-motivated designer to join the architectural and engineering
team.
MEP/ Building Systems Designer Responsibilities:
? Develop comprehensive and technical plans, based on client needs, for:
o HVAC Systems
o Plumbing Systems
o Fire Protection (Sprinkler, Standpipe and Fire Alarm/ Detection)
o DEP Filing Sets
? Site Connection Proposal
? Cross Connection Plans
o Filing Sets for:
? Builders Pavement Plans
? Curb Cuts
? Construction Fence
? Street Trees
? Tennant/ Occupant Protection
? Site Safety
? Review markups for accuracy.
? Communicate with management, customers and vendors, as appropriate.
? Contribute to team effort by supporting related results as needed.
? Collaborate with internal departments and share best practices.
? Provide quality control reviews (self and team members).
? Document regulatory compliance data and scope of work updates and changes.
? Attend weekly department meetings.
? Provide input and contribute to timeline deliverables.
? Serve as mentor to junior staff.
? Follow internal processes.
? Demonstrate core values and contribute to team success.
Required Qualifications / Skills:
? Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Civil Engineering.
? AutoCAD proficiency.
? Progression towards or completion of the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Exam.
? Ability to perform comprehensive code reviews and analysis
? High degree of accuracy and attention to detail.
? Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
? Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
? A team player, with the ability to work in a collaborative environment managing tasks and
production efficiently.
? Strong self-management, planning and organization skills to balance workload and priorities.
? Good judgment, strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.
? Ability to anticipate work needs, adapt and interact professionally with customers and vendors.
Preferred Qualifications / Skills:
? Master’s degree in Mechanical or Civil Engineering.
? PE License.
? Revit proficiency.
? Knowledge of the following code references:
o NYC Building Code
o NYC Zoning Resolution
o NYC Fire, Mechanical, and Plumbing Codes
o NYS Housing Maintenance Code and Multiple Dwelling Law
o NYC Energy Conservation Code
o NYC DEP, DOT and DPR Requirements
? Construction or Consulting industry experience
Schedule:
Monday – Thursday 4:00 PM to 1:00AM and Friday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Desired Skills:
- AutoCAD
- Mechanical Engineering