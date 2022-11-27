MEP Engineer/Building System Designer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Remote MEP Engineer/Building System Designer

Our client is a design and expediting firm with in-house Architects, Engineers, and expeditors

that specialize in obtaining all approvals and permits for NYC construction projects. They are seeking a

detailed-oriented, experienced, highly-motivated designer to join the architectural and engineering

team.

MEP/ Building Systems Designer Responsibilities:

? Develop comprehensive and technical plans, based on client needs, for:

o HVAC Systems

o Plumbing Systems

o Fire Protection (Sprinkler, Standpipe and Fire Alarm/ Detection)

o DEP Filing Sets

? Site Connection Proposal

? Cross Connection Plans

o Filing Sets for:

? Builders Pavement Plans

? Curb Cuts

? Construction Fence

? Street Trees

? Tennant/ Occupant Protection

? Site Safety

? Review markups for accuracy.

? Communicate with management, customers and vendors, as appropriate.

? Contribute to team effort by supporting related results as needed.

? Collaborate with internal departments and share best practices.

? Provide quality control reviews (self and team members).

? Document regulatory compliance data and scope of work updates and changes.

? Attend weekly department meetings.

? Provide input and contribute to timeline deliverables.

? Serve as mentor to junior staff.

? Follow internal processes.

? Demonstrate core values and contribute to team success.

Required Qualifications / Skills:

? Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical or Civil Engineering.

? AutoCAD proficiency.

? Progression towards or completion of the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) Exam.

? Ability to perform comprehensive code reviews and analysis

? High degree of accuracy and attention to detail.

? Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

? Ability to work in a fast-paced environment

? A team player, with the ability to work in a collaborative environment managing tasks and

production efficiently.

? Strong self-management, planning and organization skills to balance workload and priorities.

? Good judgment, strong critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

? Ability to anticipate work needs, adapt and interact professionally with customers and vendors.

Preferred Qualifications / Skills:

? Master’s degree in Mechanical or Civil Engineering.

? PE License.

? Revit proficiency.

? Knowledge of the following code references:

o NYC Building Code

o NYC Zoning Resolution

o NYC Fire, Mechanical, and Plumbing Codes

o NYS Housing Maintenance Code and Multiple Dwelling Law

o NYC Energy Conservation Code

o NYC DEP, DOT and DPR Requirements

? Construction or Consulting industry experience

Schedule:

Monday – Thursday 4:00 PM to 1:00AM and Friday 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Desired Skills:

AutoCAD

Mechanical Engineering

