Mobile / IOS Android – Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria at Fourier Recruitment

Mobile Software Developer – Information Specialist – Pretoria
This position will mainly be responsible for coordinating & the developing of the mobile application and databases
- Knowledge of the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.
- Firm grasp of the Flutter mobile framework and the Dart programming language” “- Understand the Redux pattern.
- Ability to write well-documented, reusable, clean JavaScript code.
- Knowledge of the software development life cycle.
- Have strong skills to manage and develop databases.
- Deep programing language knowledge.
- The desire to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills, including the ability to effectively communicate with internal and external stakeholders.
- Excellent planning and project management skills.
- Ability to multitask and work with multiple stakeholders.
- Must be able to work under pressure and meet deadlines, while maintaining a positive attitude and providing excellent customer service.
- Ability to work independently and carry out assignment to completion.
- Excellent business acumen.
- Ability to work unsupervised.
- Must be able to solve problems independently
This is a a non-profit company, was established to serve, protect, and promote the interests of the South African potato industry. PSA offers various strategic services to producers and other role players; and to fulfil its role, it focuses on the following key areas: research and development, industry information, transformation, market development and generic product promotion. This position will mainly be responsible for coordinating & the developing of the mobile application and databases.
Minimum Requirements
A relevant qualification equivalent to a BSc degree in Computer Science, preferably from the Universities of Pretoria, Johannesburg, and Witwatersrand; and
A proven record (at least 2 years) in the field of mobile application development, data management and database management
- Drive the full application development life cycle of iOS and Android application development (concept, design, test, release, and support) within deadlines.
- Collaborating with external development teams and other staff to set specifications for the PSA mobile app and databases.
- Design and maintain the PSA databases (RESTful or GraphQL API and queries to other industry stakeholders’ databases).
- Modifying software to fix errors, adapt it to new hardware, improve its performance, or upgrade interfaces.
- Directing system testing and validation procedures.
- Directing software programming and documentation development.
- Consulting with departments or customers on project status and proposals.
- Working with customers or departments on technical issues including software system design and maintenance.
- Preparing reports on programming project specifications, activities, or status.
- Conferring with project managers to obtain information on limitations or capabilities.