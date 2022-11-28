Analyst (Actuary) – Gauteng Dainfern

Provide actuarial technical support and coach/mentor junior analysts within the company’s actuarial team. Use statistical models to analyse data and calculate the probability of and costs associated with certain events.
Responsibilities
- Analyse business requirements and to identify root cause rather than reacting to symptoms
- Collaborate with internal (Actuarial) and external (Business) stakeholders.
- Keep stakeholders informed and up to date with project/analysis delivery and provide clear and concise feedback to stakeholders.
- Use data from a wide range of sources to analyse key themes and identify possible impacts on the business.
- Extract and verify data used for actuarial model
- Develop, maintain and implement actuarial models and processes. Models to be fit for purpose and able to estimate the reality accurately.
- Models (and any form of estimation) to be clearly documented with the scope of use, definitions, data, and assumptions made
- Before Models are used for estimation within the Business, the Senior Actuarial Analyst should review and acquire signed-off
- Effective impact and sensitivity analysis to be performed before any deployment is done.
- Translate results from the impact/sensitivity analysis to Business, to provide insight and what various pricing changes will mean to profitability and policy growth within all brands and distribution channels
Education and Experience
- Bachelors / Honours degree in Actuarial Science or similar (Essential);
Qualified or making good progression toward Actuarial qualification (Essential)
2 or more years actuarial experience within a Short-Term insurance environment (Essential)
1 or more years experience in general supervision of more junior colleagues (Essential)
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Technical Support
- model development
- statistical software
- Numerical
- short term insurance
- Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- UIF
- Medical Aid
- etc