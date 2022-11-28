Analyst (Actuary) – Gauteng Dainfern

Nov 28, 2022

Provide actuarial technical support and coach/mentor junior analysts within the company’s actuarial team. Use statistical models to analyse data and calculate the probability of and costs associated with certain events.

Responsibilities

  • Analyse business requirements and to identify root cause rather than reacting to symptoms
  • Collaborate with internal (Actuarial) and external (Business) stakeholders.
  • Keep stakeholders informed and up to date with project/analysis delivery and provide clear and concise feedback to stakeholders.
  • Use data from a wide range of sources to analyse key themes and identify possible impacts on the business.
  • Extract and verify data used for actuarial model
  • Develop, maintain and implement actuarial models and processes. Models to be fit for purpose and able to estimate the reality accurately.
  • Models (and any form of estimation) to be clearly documented with the scope of use, definitions, data, and assumptions made
  • Before Models are used for estimation within the Business, the Senior Actuarial Analyst should review and acquire signed-off
  • Effective impact and sensitivity analysis to be performed before any deployment is done.
  • Translate results from the impact/sensitivity analysis to Business, to provide insight and what various pricing changes will mean to profitability and policy growth within all brands and distribution channels

Education and Experience

  • Bachelors / Honours degree in Actuarial Science or similar (Essential);

  • Qualified or making good progression toward Actuarial qualification (Essential)

  • 2 or more years actuarial experience within a Short-Term insurance environment (Essential)

  • 1 or more years experience in general supervision of more junior colleagues (Essential)

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Technical Support
  • model development
  • statistical software
  • Numerical
  • short term insurance
  • Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • UIF
  • Medical Aid
  • etc

