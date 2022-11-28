Analyst (Actuary)

Provide actuarial technical support and coach/mentor junior analysts within the company’s actuarial team. Use statistical models to analyse data and calculate the probability of and costs associated with certain events.

Responsibilities

Analyse business requirements and to identify root cause rather than reacting to symptoms

Collaborate with internal (Actuarial) and external (Business) stakeholders.

Keep stakeholders informed and up to date with project/analysis delivery and provide clear and concise feedback to stakeholders.

Use data from a wide range of sources to analyse key themes and identify possible impacts on the business.

Extract and verify data used for actuarial model

Develop, maintain and implement actuarial models and processes. Models to be fit for purpose and able to estimate the reality accurately.

Models (and any form of estimation) to be clearly documented with the scope of use, definitions, data, and assumptions made

Before Models are used for estimation within the Business, the Senior Actuarial Analyst should review and acquire signed-off

Effective impact and sensitivity analysis to be performed before any deployment is done.

Translate results from the impact/sensitivity analysis to Business, to provide insight and what various pricing changes will mean to profitability and policy growth within all brands and distribution channels

Education and Experience

Bachelors / Honours degree in Actuarial Science or similar (Essential);

Qualified or making good progression toward Actuarial qualification (Essential)

2 or more years actuarial experience within a Short-Term insurance environment (Essential)

1 or more years experience in general supervision of more junior colleagues (Essential)

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Technical Support

model development

statistical software

Numerical

short term insurance

Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

