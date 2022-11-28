Application Support Technician at MHA Management Holdings Pty Ltd – Gauteng Germiston

We are looking for a young and dynamic Application Support Technician with a relevant NQF Level 4 or higher qualification.

The ideal individual will be a recent graduate who have obtained at least six months experience in a similar role and who is eager to join a vibrant and fast paced company within the insurance industry.

You will be required to:

Demonstrate knowledge of a wide variety of operating systems, devices, applications and software.

Manage ticket system and ensure all tasks received are assigned correctly, resolved within turnaround time and that all tasks associated with the ticket system is updated as required.

Identify common problems and design/ create solutions to overcome these problems.

Provide technical support to internal and external stakeholders.

Assist to document and maintain technical documents and procedure manuals.

Pro-actively identify possible risks and implement strategies to reduce risk to the company.

Engage with individuals at different levels within the company to understand problems experienced and the ability to explain complex ideas to those with limited IT and system knowledge.

Work individually and as part of a team.

Demonstrate extraordinary customer service and relationship management experience.

What we offer:

Competitive market related salary.

100% Subsidised funeral cover.

50% Subsidised Group Life and Disability Cover.

15 days annual leave.

Hybrid working – generous work from home oppertunities.

Dynamic, people focused work environment.

Desired Skills:

Application Support

Development

Operating systems

Ticketing Management

Application Support Software

Server

Web server administration

Desired Work Experience:

Less than 1 year Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

We are an independent financial services provider originally established in 1996 and currently sell and administer funeral policies, underwritten value plans as well as other services and benefits.

We offer comprehensive funeral solutions to individuals, organisations and businesses, whilst also specialising in tailored schemes to satisfy our clients’ requirements. Leveraging our multi-functional administration system, call centre capabilities and field sales structure, we provide our clients with exceptional service and swift claims turnaround.

Moreover, we track behavioural data to create relevant products for our clients, endeavouring to meet the needs of our market and truly understand the individual people we are working with and working for.

We take advantage of every opportunity to exceed the expectations of our clients, at every life stage.

That is a life well managed.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Funeral Plan

Group Life Assurance

