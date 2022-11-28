BI Data Analyst

Nov 28, 2022

Key Deliverables

  • Responsible for documenting the source fields needed & level of quality needed in order to provide a source
  • for integration
  • Supporting & helping the source system team cleanse, map & complete their data.
  • Analysing & auditing data provided to ensure it meets EDI needs.

Essential Qualifications / Experience

  • Data analysis (composition & completion of data fields) using SQL (strong)
  • ETL/BI layer analysis (strong)
  • Financial processes for a professional services firm
  • Working on international projects
  • Standard business analyst skills (strong)
  • Ability to extract mappings from code (desirable)
  • Legal – particularly working on PMS implementations (desirable)

Key Responsibilities

  • Understand & explain the central business financial requirements & the impact of missing data
  • Understand the data integrity, quality & completeness needs, & be able to assess data provided for these
  • Understand how reports will support critical financial processes & management information initiatives
  • Capture the individual requirements from different regions & facilitate a global agreement regarding design &
  • content
  • Support the definition of the reporting suite (transactional, operation, compliance, & management information
  • reporting)
  • Ensure the reporting solutions align to the Dentons policies/guidelines for user access rights and security

Desired Skills:

  • ETL
  • SQL
  • Business Analysis
  • Legal PMS Implementation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

International Law Firm

