BI Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Key Deliverables
- Responsible for documenting the source fields needed & level of quality needed in order to provide a source
- for integration
- Supporting & helping the source system team cleanse, map & complete their data.
- Analysing & auditing data provided to ensure it meets EDI needs.
Essential Qualifications / Experience
- Data analysis (composition & completion of data fields) using SQL (strong)
- ETL/BI layer analysis (strong)
- Financial processes for a professional services firm
- Working on international projects
- Standard business analyst skills (strong)
- Ability to extract mappings from code (desirable)
- Legal – particularly working on PMS implementations (desirable)
Key Responsibilities
- Understand & explain the central business financial requirements & the impact of missing data
- Understand the data integrity, quality & completeness needs, & be able to assess data provided for these
- Understand how reports will support critical financial processes & management information initiatives
- Capture the individual requirements from different regions & facilitate a global agreement regarding design &
- content
- Support the definition of the reporting suite (transactional, operation, compliance, & management information
- reporting)
- Ensure the reporting solutions align to the Dentons policies/guidelines for user access rights and security
Desired Skills:
- ETL
- SQL
- Business Analysis
- Legal PMS Implementation
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
International Law Firm