Business Analyst

Job Description

We are hiring a Business Analyst to join our amazing team. The successful candidate will report to the Head of the Department. Your role as a Business Analyst is to analyze, document and update business requirements for product processes, procedures and systems.

MUST HAVE:

Matric

Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related

3 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst II

Solution viability assessment and business case orientation

Basic understanding of developing business cases

Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation

In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems

Expert knowledge of Excel and Access

Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (Visio, Firstmap)

Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy

Experience with the development and interpretation of reports

Skills and competencies:

Business acumen and problem-solving

Well presented, professional individual with excellent written and verbal language skills.

Ability to effectively negotiate.

Ability to create and implement strategies.

Ability to work within a target-driven and pressured environment.

Responsibilities:

Participate in conceptualization, design and planning of projects for product house, business unit or segment

Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances

Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the company and/or across the Group

Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate

Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in the area of expertise

Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organizational improvements

Ensure compliance with legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes

Compile reports that track progress and guide businesses to make informed decisions

Produce high-quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards

Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations

Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation

Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs

Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks

Desired Skills:

Visio

Firstmap

Information Technology

Business Orientation

SQL

Cost Benefit Analysis

Decision Making Skills

