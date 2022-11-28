Job Description
We are hiring a Business Analyst to join our amazing team. The successful candidate will report to the Head of the Department. Your role as a Business Analyst is to analyze, document and update business requirements for product processes, procedures and systems.
MUST HAVE:
- Matric
- Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related
- 3 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst II
- Solution viability assessment and business case orientation
- Basic understanding of developing business cases
- Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
- In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
- Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
- Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (Visio, Firstmap)
- Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy
- Experience with the development and interpretation of reports
Skills and competencies:
- Business acumen and problem-solving
- Well presented, professional individual with excellent written and verbal language skills.
- Ability to effectively negotiate.
- Ability to create and implement strategies.
- Ability to work within a target-driven and pressured environment.
Responsibilities:
- Participate in conceptualization, design and planning of projects for product house, business unit or segment
- Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances
- Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the company and/or across the Group
- Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
- Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in the area of expertise
- Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organizational improvements
- Ensure compliance with legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
- Compile reports that track progress and guide businesses to make informed decisions
- Produce high-quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards
- Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
- Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
- Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
- Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks
Desired Skills:
- Visio
- Firstmap
- Information Technology
- Business Orientation
- SQL
- Cost Benefit Analysis
- Decision Making Skills