Nov 28, 2022

We are hiring a Business Analyst to join our amazing team. The successful candidate will report to the Head of the Department. Your role as a Business Analyst is to analyze, document and update business requirements for product processes, procedures and systems.
MUST HAVE:

  • Matric
  • Relevant Degree in BSc Information Systems, BCom Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Analysis, BBusSc or related
  • 3 years’ experience in a similar environment, of which 1 – 2 years’ experience as a Business Analyst II
  • Solution viability assessment and business case orientation
  • Basic understanding of developing business cases
  • Knowledge of data analysis and interpretation
  • In-depth understanding of financial data and banking information systems
  • Expert knowledge of Excel and Access
  • Strong knowledge and use of design process tools (Visio, Firstmap)
  • Experience in documenting and implementing complex and/ or multiple projects/ initiatives in line with business vision and strategy
  • Experience with the development and interpretation of reports

Skills and competencies:

  • Business acumen and problem-solving
  • Well presented, professional individual with excellent written and verbal language skills.
  • Ability to effectively negotiate.
  • Ability to create and implement strategies.
  • Ability to work within a target-driven and pressured environment.

Responsibilities:

  • Participate in conceptualization, design and planning of projects for product house, business unit or segment
  • Contribute to the development of a budget aligned to operational delivery plans, monitor effectiveness, and report on variances
  • Develop, encourage and nurture collaborative relationships within the company and/or across the Group
  • Continuously assess own performance, seek timely and clear feedback and request training where appropriate
  • Provide subject matter expertise and thought leadership in the area of expertise
  • Develop new insights into situations and apply innovative solutions to make organizational improvements
  • Ensure compliance with legislative and audit requirements and adherence to relevant processes
  • Compile reports that track progress and guide businesses to make informed decisions
  • Produce high-quality work by adhering to predefined standards and procedures and in accordance with compliance and governance standards
  • Focus on providing optimal services and improving service delivery processes to meet or exceed customer expectations
  • Build working relationships across teams and functional lines to enhance work delivery, collaboration and innovation
  • Prevent wastage and identify process improvements to contain and reduce costs
  • Improve efficiencies by reviewing assigned business processes to identify and address operational, financial and technological risks

Desired Skills:

  • Visio
  • Firstmap
  • Information Technology
  • Business Orientation
  • SQL
  • Cost Benefit Analysis
  • Decision Making Skills

