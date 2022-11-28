Business Analyst

Business Analyst – Join this GLOBAL WEALTH-TECH, INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM-AS-A-SERVICE COMPANY – Cape Town/Johannesburg (HYBRID) – Up to R720k Per Annum

This is an amazing opportunity for an intermediate business analyst with experience working with and testing .net systems to gain solutions design experience for International WEALTH-TECH LEADER who provide over 500 Financial Institutions with the most modern INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PaaS.

This Intermediate Business Analyst role is hybrid, can be based out of Cape Town/Johannesburg and paying up to R720K per annum.

This company provides significant financial rewards for high performing individuals; & they provide GLOBAL CAREER OPPORTUNITIES for employees at any of their offices in the UK, EU, US & APAC, with visas & relocations abroad taken care of.

THE COMPANY

This Global Wealth Management Company have built a fully digital Platform servicing the largest financial institutions in the world across over 30 countries. They have built a robust, fully digital, and highly scalable platform that processes transfers in real time and cuts down clients’ operational costs by up to 40%.

This Wealth Management Fintech Company have expanded to South Africa and are planning on expanding to wider Africa as part of their global expansion trajectory. This is an amazing opportunity to join one of the fastest growing Fintech companies in the world.

THE ROLE

As Intermediate Business Analyst, you will be a key stakeholder in the solutions design & technical analysis process as well as end-to-end testing within the solutions team building new features and enhancements to the platform’s enterprise-level clients. Working closely with solutions consultants, analyst developers, and product owners, you will be a key stakeholder in the full SDLC process.

You will design technical requirements to fit change parameters, create system artefacts, review requirements for testing, and conduct system, regression, and mis-use case tests in line with the production readiness process.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma or equivalent

2+ Years in business analysis environments

Knowledge of testing systems

Knowledge of the Investment/Wealth/Asset management industry

Experience working in C# .Net environments

