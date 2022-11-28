Business Analyst

Job purpose:

As a Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for researching and reviewing our current processes to identify opportunities for improvement. You will also have the opportunity to review use cases from customers and internal teams in order to understand how they work currently and what changes are needed moving forward.

Minimum Requirements:

Must have experience working on large scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business

Strong project management, ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship building skills & communication skills

Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data etc.

Data analysis Must have proficiency with SQL, Microsoft Excel

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Information Systems, Computer Science or a related eld of study or equivalent work experience.

Minimum 5 year experience as a Business Analyst.

Prior experience working in the banking industry preferred

Top Skills and Proficiencies:

Basic python understanding

Writing SQL scripts as to test logic during analysis

Basic understanding of Hadoop and Kafka

Desired Skills:

Analytical and Critical Thinking

Communication and Interpersonal

Decision Making Skills

Data Base and SQL

