Business Analyst: Data and Analytics – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



Responsible for delivering actionable insights by leveraging available data and applying domain expertise. Collaborate with key stakeholders across the various functions to identify business requirements, clean and transform data, design and build data models, and provide business value through easy-to comprehend data visualizations with data storytelling.



Minimum requirements:

Matric

Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, Statistics

Post-Graduate degree would be an advantage

Proven ability to analyse data, generate insights and present recommendations

Solid working experience with MS Office and Power Platform (or similar visualization tool)

Appreciation for Machine Learning and AI Technologies

Turn data insights into action, analyse data to develop insights, pinpoint trends, identify root cause with overall objective of facilitating decision making

Identify and prepare (clean and transform) data sources required to implement data and analytics initiatives

Design and develop intuitive, secure and trusted data models

Identify use cases where machine learning can further augment data

Identify patterns, trends and key insights using AI, analysis and forecasting features within the business intelligence stack

Desired Skills:

Critical Thinker

Oral Written Communicator

Organizer

Collaborator

Prototyping

Microsoft

Statistics

Learn more/Apply for this position