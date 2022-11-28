Business Analyst: Data and Analytics

Job purpose:
Responsible for delivering actionable insights by leveraging available data and applying domain expertise. Collaborate with key stakeholders across the various functions to identify business requirements, clean and transform data, design and build data models, and provide business value through easy-to comprehend data visualizations with data storytelling.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric
- Degree in Engineering, Computer Science, Information Systems, Mathematics, Statistics
- Post-Graduate degree would be an advantage
- Proven ability to analyse data, generate insights and present recommendations
- Solid working experience with MS Office and Power Platform (or similar visualization tool)
- Appreciation for Machine Learning and AI Technologies
- Turn data insights into action, analyse data to develop insights, pinpoint trends, identify root cause with overall objective of facilitating decision making
- Identify and prepare (clean and transform) data sources required to implement data and analytics initiatives
- Design and develop intuitive, secure and trusted data models
- Identify use cases where machine learning can further augment data
- Identify patterns, trends and key insights using AI, analysis and forecasting features within the business intelligence stack
Desired Skills:
- Critical Thinker
- Oral Written Communicator
- Organizer
- Collaborator
- Prototyping
- Microsoft
- Statistics