Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:
As a Business Analyst, you’ll be responsible for researching and reviewing our current processes to identify opportunities for improvement. You will also have the opportunity to review use cases from customers and internal teams in order to understand how they work currently and what changes are needed moving forward.
Minimum Requirements:
- Must have experience working on large scale projects as well as handling day-to-day operational requests from the business
- Strong project management, ability to successfully manage multiple tasks at any given point, strong relationship building skills & communication skills
- Understanding of Indices, fundamentals and analytical data, returns level data etc.
- Data analysis Must have proficiency with SQL, Microsoft Excel
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology, Computer Information Systems, Computer Science or a related eld of study or equivalent work experience.
- Minimum 5 year experience as a Business Analyst.
- Prior experience working in the banking industry preferred
Top Skills and Proficiencies:
- Basic python understanding
- Writing SQL scripts as to test logic during analysis
- Basic understanding of Hadoop and Kafka
Desired Skills:
- Analytical and Critical Thinking
- Communication and Interpersonal
- Decision Making Skills
- Data Base and SQL