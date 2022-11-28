Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Migration Business Analyst – Manage End-To-End Migration Testing Life Cycle for This GLOBAL WEALTH-TECH, INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PLATFORM-AS-A-SERVICE COMPANY – Cape Town/Johannesburg (HYBRID) – Up to R850K Per Annum

This is an incredible opportunity for an Intermediate Business Analyst with knowledge of relational databases and systems testing to manage the end-to-end lifecycle of migration projects for this international Investment Management Platform-As-a-Service company.

This Migration Business Analyst role is Cape Town/Johannesburg-based (hybrid) and paying up to R850K per annum.

THE COMPANY

This Global Wealth Management Company have built a fully digital Platform servicing the largest financial institutions in the world across over 30 countries. They have built a robust, fully digital, and highly scalable platform that processes transfers in real time and cuts down clients’ operational costs by up to 40%.

This Wealth Management Fintech Company have expanded to South Africa and are planning on expanding to wider Africa as part of their global expansion trajectory. This is an amazing opportunity to join one of the fastest growing Fintech companies in the world.

THE ROLE

As the Migration Business Analyst, you will work with developers, testers, and clients to design, implement, and execute software quality strategies within the data migration team.

You will conduct clients’ requirements analyses, document business testing requirements, manage the testing process, and sign off on software quality documents as part of the data migration process to ensure that testing specifications are delivered to the highest quality.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma or Equivalent Work Experience

3+ Years in Business AND Test Analysis Environments

Knowledge of Relational Database Management Systems

Experience working with SSIS

ISTQB Certification Is Advantageous

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Test Analysis

RDBMS

Data Modelling

SQL

SSIS

