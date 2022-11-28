Business Analyst (HealthCare)

Position(s) are available at both an Associate (3 years relevant experience) and a Senior (8+ years experience) level.

Job purpose:

Understand the business requirements and through structure process documenting, validating and translating it into functional specifications that are used by technical experts to craft analytical solution. Ensure robust process and business documentation is maintained and update to date inline with product road maps. Building strong relationships across a range of teams involved in analytical delivery.

Core responsibilities include:

Facilitate the development of a business case by working with analytical product owners

Documenting and understanding client requirements using the Customer Requirements Specification (CRS)

Designing and validating functional solutions by interpreting the CRS into a set of Product Requirements Specifications (PRS)

Demonstrate GUI prototypes, to validate the designs

Propose solutions by reviewing the approved CRS and PRS

Assist project managers and owners by updating and reporting on progress and managing delivery, and if required, conduct a Post Implementation Review (PIR)

Ensure testing of solutions by applying the test basket

Update and publish release notes related to changes, maintain and update all related documentation, and perform live monitoring if the new systems during go-live

Respond to incidents and conduct preliminary analysis of issues

Document the SLA

Participate in internal delivery forums

What you need to be successful

Behavioural skills:

Communication skills across a wide range of stakeholders

Ability to work cohesively in a team environment with key focus on the data

High level of attention to detail, resilience, enthusiasm, energy and drive

Positive, can-do attitude focused on continuous improvement

Ability to take and provide feedback to drive improved delivery

Ability to problem-solve and execute solutions

Technical understanding- an understanding of the technical tools used in healthcare analytics is preferred with respect to the following topics:

Informatics or relevant degree, or similar

Experience in healthcare technology is preferred

8+ years experience as a Business Analyst

Understanding of analytical and solution architecture on cloud.

Business/process mapping

Understanding of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.

Understanding of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

Understanding of data science in the healthcare space

Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

Understanding of fraud and operations environment

Qualifications:

Informatics or relevant degree, or similar (Honours degree preferred).

Experience in healthcare technology is preferred

Desired Skills:

