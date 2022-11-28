Business Analyst (Industrial Engineering) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description
Establish the necessary standards for the definition and documentation of business procedures and processes.
Test new system functionality, including integration, and user acceptance testing together.
Support change management prior to, during, and after the introduction of new systems or solutions. Manage IT-related projects, including providing milestone deliverables, project plans, and any project-related assistance to the team.
Participate in the analysis, design, configuration, testing, and upkeep of systems as a liaison between end users and the information technology team to ensure optimal operational performance.
Determine the viability of new and improved systems, as well as their specifications; ensures that the system’s design meets the requirements of users.
BUSINESS ANALYST
- Design and creating specification as requested by the sales and account management team
- Collaborating with managers and consultants to effectively document business process
- Ensuring that the appropriate infrastructure elements, such as documents. Policy documents, manuals, periodicals, etc; are up to date and readily available
- Creating and developing functional system requirements for improving performances, quality, external interfaces, and constraints
- Checking and analyzing derived requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software
- Outlining specifications of the requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software
- Managing requirements and making sure that are stored in automated systems
- Recording, manipulating, and making reports on the requirements that are in the rational tool suite
- Supervising requirements traceability and recording the status of the requirements through the course of the project
- Monitoring the changes in baseline requirements through effective application of change control processes and tools
- Contributing to the development of test plans and test scripts as well as performing test execution as required
- Document requirements gathering sessions with business partners and document use cases, requirements, UAT scenarios and other artifacts as applicable.
- Develop training manuals and conduct training to clients
- Develop automated functional testing and regression testing tool for business applications including web-based applications. Provide tools for automated testing capabilities for functional, regression, GUI, and data-driven testing.
INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING
- Design control systems for clients to minimise costs and production issues
- Develop design and production standards in cooperation with management and client personnel
- Prepare material and equipment lists, cost analyses and estimated production costs
- Design the layout of facilities and determine personnel requirements of client
- Train client staff for new processes and provide instructions and manuals
- Ideally the successful incumbent should have.
BUSINESS ANALYST REQUIRED SKILLS
- Industrial Engineering
- BCom Supply Chain
- Basic software knowledge and skills
- Basic knowledge of a programming language
- Understanding of databases and networks
- Stakeholder analysis
- Cost-benefit analysis
- Requirements engineering
- Process modelling
- Planning, organizing, and structuring work
- Excel, Word, and other Word processing software programs
- Good analytical and evaluative skills
- Written and oral communication abilities
- Multitasking
- Good interpersonal skills
- Creative thinking
- Supply Chain knowledge
INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING REQUIRED SKILLS
- Proven work experience as an Industrial Engineer or similar role
- Knowledge of production machinery, processes, and standards
- Critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Strong communication and presentation abilities
- Troubleshooting expertise and attention to detail
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- Database
- Teamwork
- Aprimo
- HTML
- TradeShift