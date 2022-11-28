Business Analyst (Industrial Engineering)

Establish the necessary standards for the definition and documentation of business procedures and processes.

Test new system functionality, including integration, and user acceptance testing together.

Support change management prior to, during, and after the introduction of new systems or solutions. Manage IT-related projects, including providing milestone deliverables, project plans, and any project-related assistance to the team.

Participate in the analysis, design, configuration, testing, and upkeep of systems as a liaison between end users and the information technology team to ensure optimal operational performance.

Determine the viability of new and improved systems, as well as their specifications; ensures that the system’s design meets the requirements of users.

Design and creating specification as requested by the sales and account management team

Collaborating with managers and consultants to effectively document business process

Ensuring that the appropriate infrastructure elements, such as documents. Policy documents, manuals, periodicals, etc; are up to date and readily available

Creating and developing functional system requirements for improving performances, quality, external interfaces, and constraints

Checking and analyzing derived requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software

Outlining specifications of the requirements using standard templates for both used cases and detailed software

Managing requirements and making sure that are stored in automated systems

Recording, manipulating, and making reports on the requirements that are in the rational tool suite

Supervising requirements traceability and recording the status of the requirements through the course of the project

Monitoring the changes in baseline requirements through effective application of change control processes and tools

Contributing to the development of test plans and test scripts as well as performing test execution as required

Document requirements gathering sessions with business partners and document use cases, requirements, UAT scenarios and other artifacts as applicable.

Develop training manuals and conduct training to clients

Develop automated functional testing and regression testing tool for business applications including web-based applications. Provide tools for automated testing capabilities for functional, regression, GUI, and data-driven testing.

INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING

Design control systems for clients to minimise costs and production issues

Develop design and production standards in cooperation with management and client personnel

Prepare material and equipment lists, cost analyses and estimated production costs

Design the layout of facilities and determine personnel requirements of client

Train client staff for new processes and provide instructions and manuals

Ideally the successful incumbent should have.

BUSINESS ANALYST REQUIRED SKILLS

Industrial Engineering

BCom Supply Chain

Basic software knowledge and skills

Basic knowledge of a programming language

Understanding of databases and networks

Stakeholder analysis

Cost-benefit analysis

Requirements engineering

Process modelling

Planning, organizing, and structuring work

Excel, Word, and other Word processing software programs

Good analytical and evaluative skills

Written and oral communication abilities

Multitasking

Good interpersonal skills

Creative thinking

Supply Chain knowledge

INDUSTRIAL ENGINEERING REQUIRED SKILLS

Proven work experience as an Industrial Engineer or similar role

Knowledge of production machinery, processes, and standards

Critical thinking and problem-solving skills

Strong communication and presentation abilities

Troubleshooting expertise and attention to detail

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Database

Teamwork

Aprimo

HTML

TradeShift

