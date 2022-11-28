Business Analyst – Intermediate – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



As a Business Analyst Payments, you’ll be responsible for supporting our business development team by delivering complex payments projects. You will provide the senior leadership with insight into payment requirements and processes as well as expertise in their application to help improve processes.

Minimum requirements:

Work with management to define and define procedures for accurate and reliable payment processing

Assist in the development of a detailed payment execution plan by analyzing business needs and performance measurements.

Provide assistance in the management of internal and external projects with information technology project teams.

Support in the design, development, testing, validation, and deployment of new or modified payment solutions.

Monitors and analyzes data across the business and on a monthly basis, for risk assessment and analysis.

Develops and maintains current contacts with clients, vendors, and/or suppliers within Develops new or existing systems and procedures from defined business needs

Business Analysis experience banking preferred

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Business Administration or related field required

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in the following fields: Programming, Analysis and Design; Programming; Business Analysis and Financial Management

Experience with data warehousing, transaction processing and business intelligence preferred.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Java

Development Life

Technical Support

SAS

SQL

Data Modeling

Learn more/Apply for this position