Business Analyst SAP EAM – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:



Business analyst to work in conjunction with the

Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilizing recognized project management methodologies.

Interface with business users and SAP development teams to understand business processes and reporting requirements

Analyze reporting requirements and translate reporting requirements into technical specifications for SAP technical and development teams.

Leverage knowledge of SAP BI/BW and Business Objects in interpreting user requirements.

Develop ad-hoc reports using SAP Business Objects

Validate data translations, conduct user testing to validate reports.

Minimum requirements:

IT-related or Engineering Degree

Minimum of 4 to 8 years relevant experience – preferably within a Manufacturing / Engineering environment (based within a Plant & working closely with Engineering / Manufacturing / Production)

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Valid Code EB drivers

Desired Skills:

Cpital Planning

Procurement

Installation

Performance

Maintenance

Compliance

Software

