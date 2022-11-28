Business Analyst SAP EAM – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job purpose:
Business analyst to work in conjunction with the
Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilizing recognized project management methodologies.
- Interface with business users and SAP development teams to understand business processes and reporting requirements
- Analyze reporting requirements and translate reporting requirements into technical specifications for SAP technical and development teams.
- Leverage knowledge of SAP BI/BW and Business Objects in interpreting user requirements.
- Develop ad-hoc reports using SAP Business Objects
- Validate data translations, conduct user testing to validate reports.
Minimum requirements:
- IT-related or Engineering Degree
- Minimum of 4 to 8 years relevant experience – preferably within a Manufacturing / Engineering environment (based within a Plant & working closely with Engineering / Manufacturing / Production)
- Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement
- Valid Code EB drivers
Desired Skills:
- Cpital Planning
- Procurement
- Installation
- Performance
- Maintenance
- Compliance
- Software