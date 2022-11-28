Business Analyst SAP EAM – Gauteng Johannesburg

Nov 28, 2022

Job purpose:

Business analyst to work in conjunction with the
Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilizing recognized project management methodologies.

  • Interface with business users and SAP development teams to understand business processes and reporting requirements
  • Analyze reporting requirements and translate reporting requirements into technical specifications for SAP technical and development teams.
  • Leverage knowledge of SAP BI/BW and Business Objects in interpreting user requirements.
  • Develop ad-hoc reports using SAP Business Objects
  • Validate data translations, conduct user testing to validate reports.

Minimum requirements:

  • IT-related or Engineering Degree
  • Minimum of 4 to 8 years relevant experience – preferably within a Manufacturing / Engineering environment (based within a Plant & working closely with Engineering / Manufacturing / Production)
  • Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement
  • Valid Code EB drivers

Desired Skills:

  • Cpital Planning
  • Procurement
  • Installation
  • Performance
  • Maintenance
  • Compliance
  • Software

