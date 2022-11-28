Business Intelligence Developer

The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and

maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to

assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.

Coding and Scripting: SQL C# VB / .NET DAX MDX General BI Coding and Scripting (any other required language or platform) Development and Maintenance: ETL SSIS Stored Procedures Views SSRS SSAS Reports and Dashboards PowerBI Data Science and Machine Learning Semantic and Analytical layers General BI Development and Maintenance (any other required tool or platform) Support and Analysis: Data Data Models ETL Packages Cubes and Tabular Models Reports and Dashboards Scripts and Code Stored Procedures and Views Requirements Predictive Analytics Data Science and Machine Learning Solution / System General BI Support and Analysis (any other required tool, platform or area) Scheduling and Monitoring: Data and Data Files ETL Packages Cubes and Tabular Models Reports and dashboards FTP’s Data Quality General BI Monitoring and Scheduling Database Management: Table Management Data Management User Management Backups and log files Restore and Recovery Data Access Indexing General Database Management and Administration Planning and Design: Output Tasks Integration Packages Cubes and Tabular Models Reports and dashboards FTP’s Data Quality General BI Planning and Design General BI: Infrastructure management User Management Security Management Schedule and Monitoring BI Methodologies Best Practice Dimensional Modelling FTP Management Master Data Management Data Quality Management Metadata Management Technology Management Automation General BI Knowledge

EDUCATION:

Matric

Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field

MS certification advantageous

MS BI certification advantageous

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development

Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools

SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES:

Strong data processing skills

Strong data analysis skills

Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools

Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)

Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques

Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies

Database management

BEHAVIOURAL QUALITIES:

Ability to work under pressure

Target and goal Driven

Flexibility and willingness to learn

Passion for data and coding

Ability to work accurately, with attention to detail

Logical and Analytical thinking

Problem solving

Self motivated

Planning and Organizing

Ability to prioritise and adapt to changing priorities

High level of confidentiality

Ability to work independently

Good interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

BI Developer

Data

SQL

BI

SSAS

Microsoft SSIS

Power BI

Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Pharmaceutical Industry

