Business Intelligence Developer

The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and
maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to
assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.
-
Coding and Scripting:
-
SQL
- C#
- VB / .NET
- DAX
- MDX
-
General BI Coding and Scripting (any other required language or platform)
-
Development and Maintenance:
-
ETL
-
SSIS
- Stored Procedures
- Views
- SSRS
- SSAS
- Reports and Dashboards
- PowerBI
- Data Science and Machine Learning
- Semantic and Analytical layers
-
General BI Development and Maintenance (any other required tool or platform)
-
Support and Analysis:
-
Data
- Data Models
- ETL
- Packages
- Cubes and Tabular Models
- Reports and Dashboards
- Scripts and Code
- Stored Procedures and Views
- Requirements
- Predictive Analytics
- Data Science and Machine Learning
- Solution / System
-
General BI Support and Analysis (any other required tool, platform or area)
-
Scheduling and Monitoring:
-
Data and Data Files
- ETL
- Packages
- Cubes and Tabular Models
- Reports and dashboards
- FTP’s
- Data Quality
-
General BI Monitoring and Scheduling
-
Database Management:
-
Table Management
- Data Management
- User Management
- Backups and log files
- Restore and Recovery
- Data Access
- Indexing
-
General Database Management and Administration
-
Planning and Design:
-
Output
- Tasks
- Integration
- Packages
- Cubes and Tabular Models
- Reports and dashboards
- FTP’s
- Data Quality
-
General BI Planning and Design
-
General BI:
-
Infrastructure management
- User Management
- Security Management
- Schedule and Monitoring
- BI Methodologies
- Best Practice
- Dimensional Modelling
- FTP Management
- Master Data Management
- Data Quality Management
- Metadata Management
- Technology Management
- Automation
- General BI Knowledge
EDUCATION:
- Matric
- Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field
- MS certification advantageous
- MS BI certification advantageous
EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development
- Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools
SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES:
- Strong data processing skills
- Strong data analysis skills
- Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools
- Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)
- Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques
- Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies
- Database management
BEHAVIOURAL QUALITIES:
- Ability to work under pressure
- Target and goal Driven
- Flexibility and willingness to learn
- Passion for data and coding
- Ability to work accurately, with attention to detail
- Logical and Analytical thinking
- Problem solving
- Self motivated
- Planning and Organizing
- Ability to prioritise and adapt to changing priorities
- High level of confidentiality
- Ability to work independently
- Good interpersonal skills
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Pharmaceutical Industry