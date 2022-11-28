Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Parktown

Nov 28, 2022

The BI Developer is responsible for end to end BI development, support, monitoring, analysis and
maintenance within the BI and Data Warehouse environment/s, as well as general BI functions to
assist the BI team in day-to-day operations and ad hoc tasks when required.

  1. Coding and Scripting:

  2. SQL

  3. C#
  4. VB / .NET
  5. DAX
  6. MDX

  7. General BI Coding and Scripting (any other required language or platform)

  8. Development and Maintenance:

  9. ETL

  10. SSIS

  11. Stored Procedures
  12. Views
  13. SSRS
  14. SSAS
  15. Reports and Dashboards
  16. PowerBI
  17. Data Science and Machine Learning
  18. Semantic and Analytical layers

  19. General BI Development and Maintenance (any other required tool or platform)

  20. Support and Analysis:

  21. Data

  22. Data Models
  23. ETL
  24. Packages
  25. Cubes and Tabular Models
  26. Reports and Dashboards
  27. Scripts and Code
  28. Stored Procedures and Views
  29. Requirements
  30. Predictive Analytics
  31. Data Science and Machine Learning
  32. Solution / System

  33. General BI Support and Analysis (any other required tool, platform or area)

  34. Scheduling and Monitoring:

  35. Data and Data Files

  36. ETL
  37. Packages
  38. Cubes and Tabular Models
  39. Reports and dashboards
  40. FTP’s
  41. Data Quality

  42. General BI Monitoring and Scheduling

  43. Database Management:

  44. Table Management

  45. Data Management
  46. User Management
  47. Backups and log files
  48. Restore and Recovery
  49. Data Access
  50. Indexing

  51. General Database Management and Administration

  52. Planning and Design:

  53. Output

  54. Tasks
  55. Integration
  56. Packages
  57. Cubes and Tabular Models
  58. Reports and dashboards
  59. FTP’s
  60. Data Quality

  61. General BI Planning and Design

  62. General BI:

  63. Infrastructure management

  64. User Management
  65. Security Management
  66. Schedule and Monitoring
  67. BI Methodologies
  68. Best Practice
  69. Dimensional Modelling
  70. FTP Management
  71. Master Data Management
  72. Data Quality Management
  73. Metadata Management
  74. Technology Management
  75. Automation
  76. General BI Knowledge

EDUCATION:

  • Matric
  • Degree or Diploma in IS / IT or related field
  • MS certification advantageous
  • MS BI certification advantageous

EXPERIENCE:

  • Minimum of 4 years overall in SQL development
  • Minimum of 2 years in end-to-end BI tools

SKILLS/PHYSICAL COMPETENCIES:

  • Strong data processing skills
  • Strong data analysis skills
  • Sound knowledge and experience in Microsoft Business Intelligence Tools
  • Exceptional coding skills (SQL, C#, other)
  • Advanced skills in Report and Dashboarding tool/s and techniques
  • Knowledgeable in BI tools, techniques and methodologies
  • Database management

BEHAVIOURAL QUALITIES:

  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Target and goal Driven
  • Flexibility and willingness to learn
  • Passion for data and coding
  • Ability to work accurately, with attention to detail
  • Logical and Analytical thinking
  • Problem solving
  • Self motivated
  • Planning and Organizing
  • Ability to prioritise and adapt to changing priorities
  • High level of confidentiality
  • Ability to work independently
  • Good interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

  • BI Developer
  • Data
  • SQL
  • BI
  • SSAS
  • Microsoft SSIS
  • Power BI
  • Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

Pharmaceutical Industry

