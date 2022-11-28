Cloud Engineer / Developer – Cape Town – R900k Per Annum at E-Merge IT Recruitment

An elite consulting firm is on the lookout for an exceptional Cloud Engineer to join their exciting team. They are dedicated to developing world-class bespoke software architecture using cutting-edge technologies

In this role you will be responsible for the development of new requirements, maintenance and troubleshooting of existing systems and systems security

If you want to join this team of passionate, friendly and diverse software engineering geniuses, APPLY TODAY!!!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Proven hands-on software engineering experience, performing in a high-end intermediate or senior position

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major OOP languages – Java, C# and JavaScript preferred

Highly developed expertise in at least one of the major frameworks – Java, .Net, Node, React, and Angular

Exposure to and experience with various other back and front-end development tools

Exposure to and experience with various web development tools

A high degree of technical understanding and ability to express complex problems and processes to other members of the team and representatives of the client

A highly developed problem-solving ability

A drive for ethical, professional delivery, and personal growth

Experience in SAFe Agile methodologies and modern software development practices

Bachelor degree in Computer Science or equivalent qualification

AWS Cloud Developer certification

Reference Number for this position is GZ55776 which is a permanent position offering up to R900K per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

