Role: Content Developer Specialist

Category: Marketing

Location: Sandton

Salary: R 340 000 – R 380 000 Per Annum (6 month contract)

Job Purpose:

To draft and re-purpose content to enable effective communication and delivery of Member Engagement services and initiatives, through Member Education Services, Enhanced Retirement Benefit Counselling and financial advice, and digital platforms and tools (including My Retirement Picture, Digital Exits/Onboarding/Re-boarding, My Money Matters Toolkit, WhatsApp and any others that come online in future) with the objective of improving members’ capability to make informed decisions which lead to better outcomes.

Job Outputs:

Results driven internal and external communication

Scripting for eRBC and other modules:

Driven by the outcome we expect of each conversation – ie: engaging with a purpose

Performance analytics and interpreting feedback

Coaching based on customer experience survey responses and impact (e.g.: conversion of eRBC to advice)

Effective collaboration process for the development of content with FPC consultants, Financial Consultants, Retirement Benefit Counsellors and EB consultants.

Internal promotional communication – celebrating achievements and recognising consultants driving improvements.

Communicating processes and customer journeys (with client HC reps and EB consultants)

Create fit-for-purpose content and enable access to content:

Creating template presentations for modules delivered by Financial Well-being Consultants

Content creation to enable effective presentations (infographics etc.) – within an agreed framework

Implement changes and content to material for My Money Matters website, through Marketing

Repurpose or re-utilise content wherever possible

Effective management and coordination of deliverables across teams:

Vetting of content to ensure accurate execution of designs/content submitted to Marketing and/or service providers

Scaling and improving member engagement and improving member experience, member behaviour and member outcomes.

Collaboration with other product and service areas (including the research and best practice team) to facilitate alignment and fulfilment of Member Engagement strategy.

Education:

Matric (Essential)

Diploma in Wealth Management (Advantageous)

Bachelor Degree (Advantageous)

Experience:

Retirement benefits, risk benefits, savings products – Communicating to members of retirement funds

Customer-oriented content that is understandable, relatable, engaging and persuasive – Presenting, writing and designing

Desired Skills:

creative

content developer

communication

insurance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

