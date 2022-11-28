Data Architect – R1243

Nov 28, 2022

Contract Ends December 2025
Hybrid: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

  • Data Architect

  • Data Intelligence Architecture expertise
  • Experience in Solution Architecture
  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
  • Awareness of MS Power BI, SAP Analytics Platform
  • Knowledge of Qlikview
  • AWS or MA Azure Experience
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • At least 3 years Python programming experience
  • JavaScript & TypeScript experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc
  • Experienced in using GitHub for version controlling of software
  • AWS Certifications beneficial

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Tableau
  • Power BI
  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Kafka
  • AWS certified developer / architect
  • Agile Methodology and mindset
  • Consultancy experience

Desired Skills:

  • AWS
  • SQL
  • JavaScript

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *