Database Administrator

GoldenRule is currently engaged in an exciting project and hiring for a major in the mining sector.

We require the skills of a Database Administrator to be based in Johannesburg – Must have 4 to 7 years experience in the Operation Technology Application domain.

Adv. Database Exp ( MS SQL [Phone Number Removed];)

Adv. Reporting Exp( MS SSRS [Phone Number Removed];)

Adv. ETL experience ( MSSSIS [Phone Number Removed];

Adv, SQL Server Configuration/optimization capabilities

Visual Studio Knowledge( MS VS [Phone Number Removed];

Adv. SDLC Knowledge ( PMBOK)

My Sql 2000 knowledge exp

Moderate system analysis

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

