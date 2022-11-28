Desktop Support Engineer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Financial Services concern is seeking a Desktop Support Engineer to perform simple, onsite hardware, software and peripheral updates and repair in the organisation.

Responsibilities:

Provide end-user technical desk-side support (installation, configuration, problem identification and resolution) for Microsoft products and a range of business applications.

To diagnose and resolve hardware related issues on Desktops and Laptops.

Manage and update assigned service calls via a Service Desk Software solution.

Assist with audio-visual and technical requirements for meetings and presentations

Assist with Change and Release management activities (application testing, software delivery)

Maintain a shared knowledge base and engage in formal and informal knowledge transfer

Assist with the investigation of new technology, hardware and software.

Adhere to company processes and procedures including relevant documentation

Diagnose and resolve hardware related issues on Desktops and Laptops

Requirements:

IT qualification/background (A+, N+, MCP)

4 -6 years’ experience in an IT user support role within a professional services environment

Must have working knowledge of Desktop/laptop hardware, multifunction printers, networking

Must be able to work afterhours when required (on a shift basis)

Knowledge of and experience in supporting Information sources and trading systems highly advantageous.

A comprehensive knowledge of IT infrastructure technology including LAN, WAN, hardware, networks (data & voice), operating systems, remote connectivity, platforms and configurations.

Experience of device support (including mobile devices).

Extensive experience working as a technical team member within a busy and complex IT organisation

Knowledge of and experience in supporting information sources and trading systems highly advantageous

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

IT Qualification

IT User Support

IT Infrastruture Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position