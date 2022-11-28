Full Stack Developer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a UK based financial services firm, is currently looking for a Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team! Their offices are based in Cape Town, however this role is open to anyone in SA as it is a remote position.

Responsibilities

Our full-stack developers welcome any chance to innovate and use their initiative, but they do so while implementing according to best practices producing tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions

Work across the full-stack spectrum from crafting the frontend, building robust and scalable APIs, architecting the backend, delving into the depths of our databases, and everything in-between

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team in order to understand requirements and develop efficient solutions that are simple, maintainable and easily extendable

Develop a holistic understanding of our proprietary system, business processes and the technology involved. Proactively identify any shortcomings in understanding by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, ideas and insights amongst the team and contributing to our knowledge base

Be mindful of the team’s objectives and be supportive of the team’s processes and activities. Proactively assess the current tech stack, implementations, solutions, strategies, and plans. Identifying and contributing to areas of improvement and growth for the team and how it could impact the broader tech team

Be a pioneer, help drive our innovation and chart our course with iterative improvement. Proactively assess our current frameworks, strategies, and plans. Drive innovation and experimentation, identifying areas for improvement or new yet unexplored opportunities.

Minimum Requirements

Solid foundational programming knowledge, patterns, principles and industry best practice

Strongly experienced with relational database design and Microsoft SQL

Experienced with .NET Standard Framework, .NET Core, and C#

Experienced with HTML, CSS, SASS/LESS, JavaScript, and TypeScript

Experienced with a JavaScript framework such as Angular or React

Experienced with REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP), and familiarity with CDN services

Experienced with version control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging

Experienced with Microsoft Azure and DevOps

Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team

About the company

Flexible working environment with remote work as the focus, we are based at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town as a co-working location when face-to-face would be beneficial to the team

We believe in a healthy work/life balance, especially with the shift to a remote work focus. We encourage our team members to take time off, refocus, and reenergize and that a healthy separation from work can be maintained.

We have an open, trusting, empowering, friendly and importantly informal and relaxed environment. Your ideas and experience could contribute to shaping how we work, what we work on and help us continually drive innovation and improvement

Competitive salary – we keep up with the latest market trends and strive to pay competitively

Competitive holiday leave – 20+ days’ annual leave (earn an extra day for every year worked, up to 3 extra days)

Performance-related discretionary annual bonus

Retirement, Risk, and Medical-Aid contribution – we will contribute to a medical aid of your choosing

Training budget allowance for further study or attending conferences, including paid days off to study

