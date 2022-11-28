Full Stack Developer (PHP/HTML5/CSS3) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Full Stack Developer is sought by a dynamic Digital Agency to join its team where you will work on a wide variety of projects, from start-ups to scale-ups, both for the local and global markets. Its go-to for larger web development projects is CraftCMS – an easy to grasp framework for building out great websites (or – using it headless to power mobile app content). You would (primarily) work in a team of 2-3 Devs, collaborating with Designers (both in CT and Amsterdam) to bring projects like these to life. Your tech tools should include strong HTML5 & CSS3, PHP and/or Twig, JavaScript (ES6), Git and experience with the Integration of (CMS) Back-end and Front-end.

DUTIES:

Build interfaces for web apps and websites.

Integration of Back-end (CMS) and Front-end.

Setup project scaffolding.

Empower effective collaboration.

Code reviews with colleagues.

Plan projects with the entire team.

REQUIREMENTS:

Expert level knowledge of HTML5 and CSS3.

PHP and/or Twig experience.

JavaScript (ES6).

Git.

Attention to detail.

Integration of (CMS) Back-end and Front-end.

Advantageous –

GitLab.

CraftCMS.

CI/CD.

Firebase (or other NoSQL).

Unit Testing.

E2E Testing (e.g., Cypress, Detox).

Code formatting and linting tools (ESLint, prettier).

Tools such as InVision/Figma (for receiving designs).

Setup and creation of back-end tooling (analytics, authentication, database, storage, notifications).

Comfortable with rapid prototyping as well as writing production-level code.

Documenting code (for the right kind of project).

ATTRIBUTES:

Great communication skills and able to voice your opinion.

Open-minded, flexible and a problem solver.

Proactive and willingness to learn and improve.

Self-directed and takes responsibility for own work.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Full

Stack

Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position