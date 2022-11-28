Intermediate Java Linus Developer – Centurion – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Centurion

An awesome opportunity for an Intermediate Java Developer with Unix or Linux to join a customer-focused telecommunications company that motivates their team to perform and achieve positive outcomes and objectives. You will be working with a solution driven team of skilled developers developing solutions for clients in the telecommunication and banking industry

In this role you will be required to develop Java applications and set up a Linux server from scratch

To be part of this technology supplier of choice that focuses on the client, by managing resources with a pragmatic and collaborative style, APPLY NOW!!!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Java

Unix/ Linux

J2EE

MySQL

sj

Be able to set up a Linux server from scratch

Build Java Applications (without IDE)

Reference Number for this position is GZ51317 which is a permanent position offering up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

