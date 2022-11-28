Intermediate Java Linus Developer – Centurion – R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

An awesome opportunity for an Intermediate Java Developer with Unix or Linux to join a customer-focused telecommunications company that motivates their team to perform and achieve positive outcomes and objectives. You will be working with a solution driven team of skilled developers developing solutions for clients in the telecommunication and banking industry
In this role you will be required to develop Java applications and set up a Linux server from scratch
To be part of this technology supplier of choice that focuses on the client, by managing resources with a pragmatic and collaborative style, APPLY NOW!!!!
Core understanding of and working experience with:
- Java
- Unix/ Linux
- J2EE
- MySQL
- sj
- Be able to set up a Linux server from scratch
- Build Java Applications (without IDE)
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree