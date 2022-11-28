Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our division is responsible for designing, building and supporting central applications that are used both inside, as well as externally by our brokers and financial advisors.

Key Purpose

We are seeking a developer responsible for building and supporting applications. Your primary responsibility will be to design and develop these layers of our applications, and to coordinate with the rest of the team working on different layers of the infrastructure. A commitment to collaborative problem solving, sophisticated design, and quality product is essential.

Areas of responsibility may include but not limited to

Design:

Translate business requirements into technical designs adhering to processes, standards and guidelines, taking cognisance of performance, security and scalability requirements. Deliver within agreed timeframes.

Liaise with relevant parties where clarification of business requirements or resolution to technical issues is needed

Research and find effective solutions to technical issues that arise

Estimate development timelines based on business requirements

Development:

Construct robust, maintainable, scalable, optimally performing system code in line with technical specifications, following prescribed process, standards and procedures. Deliver within agreed timeframes

Conduct unit testing and fix any defects found

Testing:

Verify build stability and quality with development team before releasing to test team, aiming to release with zero defects

Assist the Business analyst in ensuring the test pack includes relevant scenarios and test data.

Consult and assist in reviewing risk / impact of defects found in testing, and assist with fixing where necessary

Support / Troubleshooting:

Assist system users with technical support issues and handle according to defined procedures

Ability to effectively analyse root cause of system errors (data errors, performance and stability issues)

Mentoring / Team development:

Actively coach other developers to understand and apply the Insure coding and architectural standards correctly, as well as any technologies in use

Perform code review to ensure logical correctness, maintainability, scalability, performance, compliance with architectural standards and frameworks

Personal development:

Keep abreast of current technological trends and how these might be applied in the environment

Constant improvement of knowledge of the various applications, their functionalities and data models

General:

Ability to communicate clearly, constructively and effectively. Easily able to follow and participate in technical, business process, and other discussions

Able to build business relationships with other members of team and the business areas we support.

Personal Attributes and Skills

Knowledge – Processes:

Design patterns

Data modelling and design of database structures, including tools such as Enterprise Architect.

Unit and Systems Integration testing

SDLC methodologies (Agile, Waterfall, DevOps, etc) and tools (Jira, BitBucket, Quality Center, etc)

GIT version control

Knowledge/experience – Technologies:

Java programming language (Java 7 or later)

Java EE

JBoss/Weblogic EAP (or similar Application Server)

Data layer (JPA, Domain Object Model, XML/XSD, JAXB, ORM frameworks, RDBMS – Oracle – and PL/SQL beneficial)

Business services (EJB, RMI)

Integration services (JMS, Apache Camel, REST / SOAP web services)

Messaging systems (Tibco EMS, Oracle Advanced Queuing, MQ)

Presentation layer technologies (Java Server Faces, Java Server Pages, HTML 5, JavaScript, jQuery, CSS3)

Design patterns (DAO, Command pattern, MVC, etc)

JUnit or JMock

XML knowledge

JSON knowledge

SonarQube

Build tools (Apache Ant, Maven, Jenkins, etc)

Personal Attributes:

Self-starter who takes ownership and accountability and can work with minimal supervision – Most Important!

Passionate about technology and development

Results oriented with the ability to work under pressure and cope with multiple concurrent projects with changing priorities and deadlines

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to deal with complexity and migrate between detailed and high-level requirements

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Education and Experience

3-year university degree in computer science or business informatics, or similar qualification, is highly preferable

3 or more years’ experience in building and maintaining Java applications is essential

Thank you,

Theresa Steenkamp

Key Account Manager – Network Contracting Solutions

Desired Skills:

Java 7

Java EE

Business Services

Build Tools

