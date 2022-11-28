Lead Software Developer

Well established Financial Services company requires a Lead Software Engineer to support the achievement of their business requirements through defining, developing, testing, analysing, and maintaining new software applications.
Duties:
- Coding, testing, and analysing software programs
- Designing and programming software solutions based on user requirement specifications
- Managing the implementation of software solutions
- Reviewing the work of Junior Programmers and providing required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support
- Investigating, analysing, and resolving production issues that have been escalated
- Identifying inefficiencies and working towards continuous improvement of existing systems and processes
- Contributing to the division’s body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides)
- Participating actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews)
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or related discipline
- 8 years + experience in Software Design and Programming
- Experience in an Agile environment using the following technologies:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- ANT
- Maven
- Source control – Git, SVN
- XML
- XSL
- Htmixsl:fo
- Jquery
- Jenkins
- Patterns
- UML
- Relational databases
- Object databases
- SQL
- Web servers (Tomcat, Jetty, Netty)
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services company