Lead Software Developer – Western Cape Pinelands

Nov 28, 2022

Well established Financial Services company requires a Lead Software Engineer to support the achievement of their business requirements through defining, developing, testing, analysing, and maintaining new software applications.

Duties:

  • Coding, testing, and analysing software programs
  • Designing and programming software solutions based on user requirement specifications
  • Managing the implementation of software solutions
  • Reviewing the work of Junior Programmers and providing required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support
  • Investigating, analysing, and resolving production issues that have been escalated
  • Identifying inefficiencies and working towards continuous improvement of existing systems and processes
  • Contributing to the division’s body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides)
  • Participating actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews)

Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or related discipline
  • 8 years + experience in Software Design and Programming
  • Experience in an Agile environment using the following technologies:
  • Java
  • Spring Boot
  • Docker
  • Kubernetes
  • ANT
  • Maven
  • Source control – Git, SVN
  • XML
  • XSL
  • Htmixsl:fo
  • Jquery
  • Jenkins
  • Patterns
  • UML
  • Relational databases
  • Object databases
  • SQL
  • Web servers (Tomcat, Jetty, Netty)

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Software Engineering
  • Lead
  • Coding
  • Testing
  • Analysing
  • Software

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services company

