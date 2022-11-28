Lead Software Developer – Western Cape Pinelands

Well established Financial Services company requires a Lead Software Engineer to support the achievement of their business requirements through defining, developing, testing, analysing, and maintaining new software applications.

Duties:

Coding, testing, and analysing software programs

Designing and programming software solutions based on user requirement specifications

Managing the implementation of software solutions

Reviewing the work of Junior Programmers and providing required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support

Investigating, analysing, and resolving production issues that have been escalated

Identifying inefficiencies and working towards continuous improvement of existing systems and processes

Contributing to the division’s body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides)

Participating actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews)

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, IT or related discipline

8 years + experience in Software Design and Programming

Experience in an Agile environment using the following technologies:

Java

Spring Boot

Docker

Kubernetes

ANT

Maven

Source control – Git, SVN

XML

XSL

Htmixsl:fo

Jquery

Jenkins

Patterns

UML

Relational databases

Object databases

SQL

Web servers (Tomcat, Jetty, Netty)

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Software Engineering

Lead

Coding

Testing

Analysing

Software

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services company

Learn more/Apply for this position