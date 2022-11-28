QA Automation Engineer at Ntice Search – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a UK-based financial services firm is looking for a QA Automation Engineer to join their team on a remote basis.

Duties & Responsibilities

Our QA automation engineers welcome any chance to innovate and use their initiative, but they do so while implementing according to best practices in order to produce tested, secure, reliable, and scalable software and solutions.

You don’t just checkboxes, you are required to think outside the box and test accordingly. When you test you try and break things, you think about security and scalability. You consider the bigger picture not just going through the same repetitive flow (automation can do that).

Monitor the sprint queues and be aware of what is happening in the current sprint and what is planned for future sprints. Proactively contribute to the preparation and planning, story writing, estimation, identifying of risks or simply just giving advice at the right time.

Proactively engage and work as part of a highly effective and collaborative team in order to understand requirements and develop well-considered, and well-structured test plans, test cases or automated scripts.

Develop a holistic understanding of our proprietary system, business processes and the technology involved; proactively identify any shortcomings in understanding by facilitating the sharing of knowledge, ideas and insights amongst the team and contributing to our knowledge base.

Be a pioneer, help drive our innovation and chart our course with iterative improvement. Proactively assess the current testing frameworks, strategies, and plans. Identifying areas of improvement and growth for the team and how they could impact the broader tech team.

Minimum Requirements

Solid foundational knowledge of testing fundamentals and industry best practices

Excellent understanding of high to low-level test case design and implementation

Proven experience using SQL, from simple statements and queries to working with functions and stored procedures

Experienced in risk-based testing analysis and design

Experienced in black box and other experience-based test techniques (error guessing, checklist-based testing, exploratory testing, defect based testing)

Experienced in conducting both technical and analytical reviews (professionally reviewing peer scripts and test cases ensuring the quality of test-related work)

Experienced with QA automation and a strong understanding of automation tools such as Selenium, Nightwatch, JMeter, Postman, etc.

Experienced with REST APIs, JSON and the underlying protocols (HTTP/S, TCP/IP); manually testing against these endpoints using tools or scripting automated tests

Experienced with designing, implementing, reviewing, maintaining and execution of automated tests and clearly documenting and reporting the results

Experienced with performance, scale and load-based automated testing

Experienced with version control (Git) and a good understanding of branching and merging

Experienced with development tools to troubleshoot and debug web-based applications

Experienced working as part of an Agile Scrum team

BONUS: A keen interest in understanding and exploring the latest CI/CD, DevOps, and automated testing technologies

BONUS: Proven experience using a programming language such as C#, JAVA, JavaScript, PHP, Python etc.

About the Company

Flexible working environment with remote work as the focus, we are based in Cape Town as a co-working location when face-to-face would be beneficial to the team.

We believe in a healthy work/life balance, especially with the shift to a remote work focus. We encourage our team members to take time off, refocus, and reenergize and that a healthy separation from work can be maintained.

We have an open, trusting, empowering, friendly and importantly informal and relaxed environment. Your ideas and experience could contribute to shaping how we work, what we work on and help us continually drive innovation and improvement.

Competitive salary – we keep up with the latest market trends and strive to pay competitively.

Competitive holiday leave – 20+ days’ annual leave (earn an extra day for every year worked, up to 3 extra days)

Performance-related discretionary annual bonus.

Retirement, Risk, and Medical-Aid contribution – we will contribute to a medical aid of your choosing.

Training budget allowance for further study or attending conferences, including paid days off to study.

Desired Skills:

QA

Automation

Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position