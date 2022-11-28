QA Automation Tester at M&M Consulting

Skills Required
- Mastery of leading automation testing using Selenium.
- Proficiency using Testing tools like Quality Center, JIRA, Load Runner, Apache Jmeter.
- Familiarity with Agile methodologies
- Experience in Maven, Git, Java and frameworks
- Basics of SQL, Object Orient Programming Language, Java, JavaScript, HTML, CSS, and XML.
- Good analytical and scripting skills
- Have knowledge of the expected coding variations required for different platforms.
- Experience in manual testing.
- Knowledge of fundamentals of End to End QA methodology.
QA Key performance areas
- Excellence in communication, time management, reporting capabilities with all stakeholders and project managers.
- Passion for testing automation
- Passionate to do knowledge transfer to others.
- Prepare for daily stand-up and other meetings
- Stick to daily, weekly, monthly tasks and meet deadlines.
- Forward thinking – Product change suggestions of for improvement.
- Keep all Automated testing current and updated.
- Accept additional tasks when required.
- Be willing to work out of business hours and over weekends/public holidays when required.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Object Orient Programming Language
- Java
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS
- and XML.
- JIRA
- Load Runner
- Apache Jmeter.
- Maven
- Git
- Selenium
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree