Senior Angular Developer

Senior Angular Developers (Johannesburg)

Min 6 years experience

Responsibilities:

Building self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components

Ensuring a clear dependency chain, in terms of both application logic as well as file relationships

Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop

Writing non-blocking code, and resorting to advanced techniques such as multi-threading, when needed

Cooperating with the back-end developer and building RESTFUL API

Communicating with external web services

Profile optimization (memory, speed)

Candidates must have strong technical skills in the following areas:

Angular 2

Typescript

JavaScript

HTML

CSS3

SQL

Unit Testing

PHP

Candidates must also possess solid skills in the following:

SQL Server Reporting Services

C#

.NetCore

NodeJS

ReactJS

jQuery

ECMAScript

MVC / ASP.Net

WCF / WebAPI

Entity Framework

Bootstrap

Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps

K2 Blackpearl

Azure

Mobile Development

WPF

Qualifications:

Diploma / Degree in ICT

MCSD

12 month contract – R400 – R500 per hour

Desired Skills:

SQL

Angular 2

C#

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

