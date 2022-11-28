Senior Angular Developer

Senior Angular Developers (Johannesburg)
Min 6 years experience
Responsibilities:
- Building self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components
- Ensuring a clear dependency chain, in terms of both application logic as well as file relationships
- Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop
- Writing non-blocking code, and resorting to advanced techniques such as multi-threading, when needed
- Cooperating with the back-end developer and building RESTFUL API
- Communicating with external web services
- Profile optimization (memory, speed)
Candidates must have strong technical skills in the following areas:
- Angular 2
- Typescript
- JavaScript
- HTML
- CSS3
- SQL
- Unit Testing
- PHP
Candidates must also possess solid skills in the following:
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- C#
- .NetCore
- NodeJS
- ReactJS
- jQuery
- ECMAScript
- MVC / ASP.Net
- WCF / WebAPI
- Entity Framework
- Bootstrap
- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps
- K2 Blackpearl
- Azure
- Mobile Development
- WPF
Qualifications:
- Diploma / Degree in ICT
- MCSD
12 month contract – R400 – R500 per hour
