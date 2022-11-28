Senior Angular Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Nov 28, 2022

Senior Angular Developers (Johannesburg)
Min 6 years experience

Responsibilities:

  • Building self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components
  • Ensuring a clear dependency chain, in terms of both application logic as well as file relationships
  • Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop
  • Writing non-blocking code, and resorting to advanced techniques such as multi-threading, when needed
  • Cooperating with the back-end developer and building RESTFUL API
  • Communicating with external web services
  • Profile optimization (memory, speed)

Candidates must have strong technical skills in the following areas:

  • Angular 2
  • Typescript
  • JavaScript
  • HTML
  • CSS3
  • SQL
  • Unit Testing
  • PHP

Candidates must also possess solid skills in the following:

  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • C#
  • .NetCore
  • NodeJS
  • ReactJS
  • jQuery
  • ECMAScript
  • MVC / ASP.Net
  • WCF / WebAPI
  • Entity Framework
  • Bootstrap
  • Team Foundation Server / VSTS / Azure DevOps
  • K2 Blackpearl
  • Azure
  • Mobile Development
  • WPF

Qualifications:

  • Diploma / Degree in ICT
  • MCSD

12 month contract – R400 – R500 per hour

