Senior Business Analyst

SNR BA required for Financial Services Group to collaborate with their stakeholders through individual engagements, business meetings, Agile or JAD sessions, to elicit requirements, for existing business problems and challenges using best practices and proper analysis.

Duties:

Documenting functional and non-functional requirements into process maps, definitions and specifications whilst applying a solid understanding of the requirements of the System Development Life Cycle

Designing the correct business solutions by collaborating with all relevant stakeholders across all business functions

Compiling functional specs for developers in collaboration with architects

Modelling solutions by delivering use cases, activity, and sequence diagrams to the technical team

Representing information in formats that all stakeholders can understand

Modelling data requirements to support the new solution

Identifying, investigating, and analysing problems faced by the business on the current solutions and making innovative recommendations

Defining automation, enhancements and fixes of processes where required

Creating and maintaining required repositories using Enterprise Architect tools

Focussing on Operating Model and Business Capabilities; reusable components, custom components, vendor components; areas of improvement; integration capabilities between components

Identifying reusable opportunities and components in new and enhanced designs in consultation with the enterprise architect

Providing training and user manuals to new users of a new system

Leading Scrum ceremonies (in the absence of a scrum master and project manager)

Requirements:

Degree (3-4 years) in IT or a business qualification

7+ years’ experience in business analysis

Short Term Insurance and Life Insurance sector experience

IIBA membership

CBAP certification

Data structure modelling

Industrial Engineering education / experience will be favourably considered

