Senior Business Analyst

SNR BA required for Financial Services Group to collaborate with their stakeholders through individual engagements, business meetings, Agile or JAD sessions, to elicit requirements, for existing business problems and challenges using best practices and proper analysis.
Duties:
- Documenting functional and non-functional requirements into process maps, definitions and specifications whilst applying a solid understanding of the requirements of the System Development Life Cycle
- Designing the correct business solutions by collaborating with all relevant stakeholders across all business functions
- Compiling functional specs for developers in collaboration with architects
- Modelling solutions by delivering use cases, activity, and sequence diagrams to the technical team
- Representing information in formats that all stakeholders can understand
- Modelling data requirements to support the new solution
- Identifying, investigating, and analysing problems faced by the business on the current solutions and making innovative recommendations
- Defining automation, enhancements and fixes of processes where required
- Creating and maintaining required repositories using Enterprise Architect tools
- Focussing on Operating Model and Business Capabilities; reusable components, custom components, vendor components; areas of improvement; integration capabilities between components
- Identifying reusable opportunities and components in new and enhanced designs in consultation with the enterprise architect
- Providing training and user manuals to new users of a new system
- Leading Scrum ceremonies (in the absence of a scrum master and project manager)
Requirements:
- Degree (3-4 years) in IT or a business qualification
- 7+ years’ experience in business analysis
- Short Term Insurance and Life Insurance sector experience
- IIBA membership
- CBAP certification
- Data structure modelling
- Industrial Engineering education / experience will be favourably considered
Desired Skills:
- IIBA
- CBAP
- Insurance
- Scrum
- Agile
- Enterprise
- Business Acumen
- Analytical capacity
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Institute of Business Advisors Southern Africa
About The Employer:
Financial Services Group