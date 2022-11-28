Senior DevOps Engineer

Purpose of the Position
This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.
The work you need to deliver
- Implement and maintain the infrastructure required for implementing DevOps practices.
- Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.
- Enable automated monitoring and alerting.
- Enable automated end-to-end testing.
- Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.
- Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.
- Interest in designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.
- Systematic problem-solving approach.
- Open communication skills and a sense of ownership and drive.
- Ability to debug and optimize code and automate routine tasks.
- Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy-to-use tooling and automation
- Practice sustainable incident response and drive root cause analysis
Competencies Required
- Client/stakeholder commitment
- Drive for results
- Leads change and innovation
- Impact and influence
- Self-awareness and insight
- Diversity and inclusiveness
- Collaboration
- Governance
- Analytical and research skills
- Mentorship drive
- Self-motivated, organized, and able to work independently and as part of a team
- Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration
- knowledge of Linux/Unix commands
- AWS and Azure technical exposure
- Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript
- Systematic problem-solving approach, strong communication skills, a sense of ownership, and drive
- Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems
- Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls)
- Good Experience in CloudFront
- Experience with microservices architecture
- Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically
Qualifications and Experience:
- 2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.
- 3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator.
Technical Competencies:
- Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration
- AWS exposure, EC2, EKS, Lambda, SQS, S3, Api Gateway, IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS Databases
- Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack
- Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat
- Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql
- Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and troubleshooting
- Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli
- Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible
- Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins
- MQ
Desired Skills:
- AWS exposure
- EC2
- EKS
- Lambda
- SQS
- S3
- Api Gateway
- IAM
- SSM
- Route53
- Loadbalancers
- AWS Databases
- DevOps Engineering
- GITLAB
- NEXUS
- JENKINS
- GitLab
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
BANKING SECTOR