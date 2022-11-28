Senior DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

Purpose of the Position

This position is responsible for implementing, maintaining, enabling, and facilitating DevOps practices and optimizing the architecture and processes of the product and platforms required to meet business goals and objectives.

The work you need to deliver

Implement and maintain the infrastructure required for implementing DevOps practices.

Enable automated deployment of applications and configurations.

Enable automated monitoring and alerting.

Enable automated end-to-end testing.

Enable continuous release processes, practices, and pipelines.

Enable change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.

Interest in designing, analyzing, and troubleshooting large-scale distributed systems.

Systematic problem-solving approach.

Open communication skills and a sense of ownership and drive.

Ability to debug and optimize code and automate routine tasks.

Scale systems sustainably through mechanisms such as easy-to-use tooling and automation

Practice sustainable incident response and drive root cause analysis

Competencies Required

Client/stakeholder commitment

Drive for results

Leads change and innovation

Impact and influence

Self-awareness and insight

Diversity and inclusiveness

Collaboration

Governance

Analytical and research skills

Mentorship drive

Self-motivated, organized, and able to work independently and as part of a team

Understanding of Linux operating systems and Linux system administration

knowledge of Linux/Unix commands

AWS and Azure technical exposure

Experience automating tasks with scripting languages such as Python, Bash, and JavaScript

Systematic problem-solving approach, strong communication skills, a sense of ownership, and drive

Deep understanding of service metrics and alarms through the development of dashboards, service KPIs, alarming systems

Knowledge on WAF (Web Application Firewalls)

Good Experience in CloudFront

Experience with microservices architecture

Experience with cloud automation and infrastructure provisioning tools, Terraform specifically

Qualifications and Experience:

2+ years of experience as a Site Reliability Engineer or similar role as an enabler of DevOps practices.

3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java or Developer Middleware administrator.

Technical Competencies:

Operating systems: Linux (*nix) administration

AWS exposure, EC2, EKS, Lambda, SQS, S3, Api Gateway, IAM, SSM, Route53, Loadbalancers, AWS Databases

Monitoring and alerting tools: Alerta, Selenium, Prometheus, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack

Application Servers: Node.js, nginx, springboot, Tomcat

Databases and tools: MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, Flyway, postgresql

Kubernetes: EKS Cluster management, Service Mesh, Application deployment, monitoring and troubleshooting

Docker: Nginx, Consul, docker-compose, cli

Automation: Cloudformation, Terraform, Boto3, Ansible

Build: Gitlab, Nexus, Jenkins

MQ

Desired Skills:

AWS exposure

EC2

EKS

Lambda

SQS

S3

Api Gateway

IAM

SSM

Route53

Loadbalancers

AWS Databases

DevOps Engineering

GITLAB

NEXUS

JENKINS

GitLab

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

BANKING SECTOR

