Senior Java Developer

Qualifications and Experience
BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar
Minimum 4 years hands on programming
Experience
Extensive MS SQL Server experience
Experience in using GIT
Experience in using Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON
Experience and knowledge of Web technologies
Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard,
Visa, 3D Secure is essential.
Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment.
Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements
Extensive experience working with Java
Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems
Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals
Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack
Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them
Competent in Spring
Competent in Hibernate
Experience in AWS infrastructure
Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,
Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, Dynamodb
Experience in online transaction processing in the financial sector advantageous
Duties:
Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software
Technical support on existing products
Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs
Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes
Adhere to change management and defined development control processes
Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks
Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision
making
Clearly document and communicate agreed designs
Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed.
If you have not heard from us within 14 days, please consider your apllication unsuccesful.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- JavaScript
- Git
- XML
- HTTPS
- REST
- JSON
- MSSQL
- Visa
- Mastercard
- AWS
- Linux
- Postgres
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree