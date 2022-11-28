Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Rosebank

Qualifications and Experience

BSc Information Technology/Computer Science degree or similar

Minimum 4 years hands on programming

Experience

Extensive MS SQL Server experience

Experience in using GIT

Experience in using Soap, XML, HTTP(S), REST, JSON

Experience and knowledge of Web technologies

Experience and knowledge of financial interfaces and technologies such as ISO8583, Mastercard,

Visa, 3D Secure is essential.

Knowledge and experience in MS SQL tables, store procedures, etc. to fulfil the application data requirements required in a high throughput online transaction processing environment.

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Extensive experience working with Java

Experience and understanding of payment and regulated switching systems

Experience and understanding of Object Orientated programming fundamentals

Needs to have a high-level understanding of the common frameworks in the Java technology stack

Extensive knowledge of design patterns and the ability to recognize and apply them

Competent in Spring

Competent in Hibernate

Experience in AWS infrastructure

Experience with Linux Centos, Ubuntu,

Database experience: MSSQL, Postgres, MSSQL, Dynamodb

Experience in online transaction processing in the financial sector advantageous

Duties:

Ability to derive solid architecture, design and implementations from requirements

Assist with the investigation / solutions of problems on existing software

Technical support on existing products

Assist the Current Payments Architecture team in the specification and documentation of designs

Adhere to coding standards, version and source control, task / bug tracking processes

Adhere to change management and defined development control processes

Perform dev testing of own assigned tasks

Support team leads to provide clear choices and recommendations that enable technical decision

making

Clearly document and communicate agreed designs

Support innovation and/or research and development initiatives as needed.

If you have not heard from us within 14 days, please consider your apllication unsuccesful.

Desired Skills:

Java

JavaScript

Git

XML

HTTPS

REST

JSON

MSSQL

Visa

Mastercard

AWS

Linux

Postgres

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position