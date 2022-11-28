Senior Java Software Engineer – Sandton – R1.3m PA plus BONUSES at e-Merge IT – Gauteng Sandown

A great opportunity to join a driven investment and trading environment that prides itself on pushing the innovation envelope in the banking industry. You will be joining one of the largest financial services groups with a culture that empowers and challenges their diverse talent to make a difference and to positively contribute to the social, economic and financial landscape in their chosen markets and those of their clients

In this role you will be responsible for software development, maintenance, testing and production support for the front office suite of applications within Markets

To be part of this leading African Corporate and Investment Bank, APPLY NOW!!

Core understanding of and working experience with:

Minimum of 5 years technical work experience in a team environment as a software developer

Experience with Java, J2EE application servers, Spring Boot, Apache Tomcat, Hibernate, SOAP/REST Web Services, XML, JSON, Maven, Jenkins, TeamCity, C#, IIS

Relational database experience (MS SQL Server, Oracle)

Frontend development experience with Thymeleaf, JavaScript, JQuery, Bootstrap or similar frameworks

Experience working with a relational database

Frontend development experience

Experience with Python, Docker and Cloud Computing platforms will be advantageous

A qualification specializing in software development

Software development best practices and SDLC

Problem-solving and analytical skills

Communication and planning skills

Assertiveness and persistence are required to be effective in the front office environment

Strong awareness and interest in the financial markets

Preferred Education Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering or related discipline is required, or equivalent work experience and technical training

Reference Number for this position is GZ55738 which is either contract or permanent employment in Sandton offering a salary of up to [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

C#

XML

J2EE

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

