Service Desk Agent

4 x Mandarin Service Desk Age
4 x Italian Service Desk Agents
4 x German Service Desk Agents
Good, professional telephone etiquette
- Efficient and effective logging and allocation of incoming calls and assisting Engineers / involved parties in ensuring all calls are attended to and closed.
- Ensure that all calls are logged within ITSM tool as per the required operational processes.
- Assist team with work overload as and when required and ensure general administration work is up to date.
- Ensure high level of customer liaison is maintained at all times and interaction is conducted in a highly professional manner.
- Follow appropriate escalation procedures as and when required.
- Ensure adherence to respective client specific Operational Manuals.
- 1-2 Years’ experience in an IT service desk environment
- 1-2 Years’ Customer service experience
- 1-2 Years’ experience in First call resolution
Desired Skills:
- Professionalism
- Assist
- team player
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate