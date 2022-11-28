Software Developer – C# Angular at RecruiTech – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is looking for an enthusiastic software developer to join their team.

You will be responsible for design, building code and implementation.

Qualifications:

Matric

BSc (Computer Science or Information Systems)/ BCom (Information Systems)/A National Diploma in IT/and or equivalent qualification

Microsoft Certified Systems Developer (MCSD) would be advantageous

Relevant Experience:

Minimum 3 Years’ experience as a software developer

3+ Years’ C# experience

3 + Years Angular experience

3+ Years ASP.NET (MVC)

3+ years’ experience using Azure DevOps Advantageous

3 + years’ experience using Microsoft SQL Server

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

Desired Skills:

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

