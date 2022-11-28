Software Developer C#.NET

Intermediate software developer requirements:

Skills and experience required:

Must have at least 3+ years .NET development experience

Must have Solid C# development experience

Must have Experience using C# 4+

Must have ASP.NET coding experience

Must have Good MS SQL design and programming experience

Must have HTML, Javascript and CSS

Must have Angular Typescript experience

Must be Domain driven design, MVC, or Other languages

SSRS

WebAPI / Rest services

Architecture experience

Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:

Insurance

Accounting

Financial

Desired Skills:

C#

C++

SQL

NET

Asp.Net

ANGULA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client who is predominantly in the insurance sector is looking for a Software Developer with Solid C# development experience, ASP.NET coding experience & at least 4+ years using C#. Suitable candidates will be based in Johannesburg as you will be required to write a test in PERSONAL or must be willing to travel for the tes at the clients premises.

