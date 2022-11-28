Software Developer C#.NET – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Intermediate software developer requirements:
Skills and experience required:
- Must have at least 3+ years .NET development experience
- Must have Solid C# development experience
- Must have Experience using C# 4+
- Must have ASP.NET coding experience
- Must have Good MS SQL design and programming experience
- Must have HTML, Javascript and CSS
- Must have Angular Typescript experience
- Must be Domain driven design, MVC, or Other languages
- SSRS
- WebAPI / Rest services
- Architecture experience
Exposure to the following industries would be beneficial but not essential:
- Insurance
- Accounting
- Financial
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C++
- SQL
- NET
- Asp.Net
- ANGULA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client who is predominantly in the insurance sector is looking for a Software Developer with Solid C# development experience, ASP.NET coding experience & at least 4+ years using C#. Suitable candidates will be based in Johannesburg as you will be required to write a test in PERSONAL or must be willing to travel for the tes at the clients premises.