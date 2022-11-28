Software Developer (Plattekloof, Cape Town) at Headhunters – Western Cape Cape Town Region

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking for an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Cape Town team.

Requirements:

Driver’s License, Own Reliable transport.

Matric/Grade 12.

Minimum 3 years’ Experience in app development and development web.

Knowledge:

Windows Development.

NET Framework and Core.

ASP.NET, MVC, Web API and Core.

HTML, CSS, Bootstrap, JavaScript.

jQuery, Angular and React.

Web Services (REST & SOAP).

SQL Server.

Database Design.

Database Administration.

Internet Information Services (IIS).

Visual Studio and Azure DevOps.

Git source control.

Windows Server.

SharePoint.

Workflow Development.

Dynamics CRM.

Mobile Development/ Flutter or Other platforms.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Planning.

Analysis.

Design.

Implementation.

Testing and Integration.

Maintenance and Support.

Kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of application.

