Software Development Team Lead

Senior SOFTWARE DEVELOPER – Become SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT LEAD for Industry leading Business Insights and Analytics Solutions Company – Johannesburg – Up to R1,2M Per Annum

This is an incredible opportunity for a Senior C#, ASP.NET Software Developer to move into a Lead Software Developer role for this leader in the business insights and analytics solutions industry.

Based in Johannesburg, this Software Development Lead opportunity is paying up to R1,2 Million per annum.

THE COMPANY

This intelligent business solutions company is an industry leader in spatial analytics, statistical modelling, GIS solutions, data management, and software development. They provide comprehensive data to some of the largest institutions in the property, automotive, consumer, and financial services industries.

Their extensive expertise in spatial data and statistical modelling allow the company to provide bespoke solutions to clients’ queries, bottlenecks, and business processes inefficiencies.

THE ROLE

As Software Development Lead, you will be the key stakeholder in the full SDLC process, taking on full ownership of the operation, strategy development, and implementation of the company’s software development team.

You will also play a key role in designing the system architecture for new projects, as well as new features and functionalities of the company’s existing software suite.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant Degree/Diploma, or Equivalent Work Experience

Extensive C#, ASP.NET Software Development Experience

Object-Oriented Design & Development Experience

Experience using XML, CSS, AJAX, and JavaScript

Desired Skills:

C#

Asp.Net

OOD

XML

CSS

HTML

AJAX

JavaScript

About The Employer:

If you qualify for this role, please email your CV directly to:

Daniel Goldberg

[Email Address Removed]

[Phone Number Removed];

We appreciate every application and we do give each due consideration but if you have not had a response to your application within 14 days please consider it unsuccessful. To help us respond swiftly, please ensure you have read the requirements and ensure that your application contains the relevant details for the position you are applying for.

Acuity Consultants is a specialist recruitment agency specializing in IT, Financial Markets and Analytics Recruitment. For more information and additional vacancies please view our website [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position